FLASHBACK: images of Leigh people and places from decades past

Here’s a fascinating collection of archive images of people, events and places in Leigh.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

We’ve got clowns, athletes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and even Arthur Scargill.

1. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang arives in Leigh in 1996 to the excitement of youngsters who were treated to rides in the famous car.

2. A Disabled sports day at Robin Park, Wigan, featuring The Orchards day centre from Leigh lining up for a team photo.

3. Talented photographic students at Leigh College enter a competition sponsored by the Co-op in 1996

4. Leigh Round Table gala model aircraft display

