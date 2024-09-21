Flashback: spectacular aerial views of Wigan in 2007

By Gary Brunskill and Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
These are great bird’s-eye view pictures taken by our photographer from a small aeroplane flying over the skies of Wigan in 2007

Familiar local landmarks look very different from above.

View over Martland Mill, former Wigan Post and Wigan Observer offices, which is now a hotel with a large pond and surrounding businesses.

1. 2007

View over Martland Mill, former Wigan Post and Wigan Observer offices, which is now a hotel with a large pond and surrounding businesses. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Over the village of Billinge

2. 2007

Over the village of Billinge Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Standish with a view of High Street and the crossroads

3. 2007

Standish with a view of High Street and the crossroads Photo: staff

Photo Sales
View over Billinge, Main Street.

4. 2007

View over Billinge, Main Street. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan