See how many faces, celebrity, fantasy or otherwise you can spot.
1. Jak Slater as The Bank Robber Joker in the film The Dark Knight
. Photo: Paul Simpson
2. Pictured with the Rebellion are Richard Whiting, Craig Stohters, Layren Bergqvist and Matthew Dagnall
. Photo: Paul Simpson
3. Niamh Forshaw, Joel Farley, Eve Geoghegan and Ashley Aldred
. Photo: Paul Simpson
4. Zombies at the Comic Con at Robin Park Arena
. Photo: submit
