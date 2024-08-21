..
.

Flashback to 2014 when Wigan hosted two comic cons

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Wigan hosts another of its immensely popular Comic Cons next month (September 28) and to get folk in the mood, we’ve wound back the clock a decade to unearth pictures from not one, but two, such events held in town in 2014, the first at the Robin Park Arena, the second at the nearby Robin Park Sports and Tennis Centre.

See how many faces, celebrity, fantasy or otherwise you can spot.

.

1. Jak Slater as The Bank Robber Joker in the film The Dark Knight

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

2. Pictured with the Rebellion are Richard Whiting, Craig Stohters, Layren Bergqvist and Matthew Dagnall

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Niamh Forshaw, Joel Farley, Eve Geoghegan and Ashley Aldred

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

4. Zombies at the Comic Con at Robin Park Arena

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.