Flashback: Wigan people partying 22 years ago
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
This collection of pictures, taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s old On The Town photo feature page, dates from 2002 and spotlights revellers snapped in King Street and Wallgate’s pubs and clubs.;
1. WIGAN - 2006
Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006 Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Wigan - 2002
Walkabout Australian Bar, Wigan Photo: GARY KELMAN
3. WIGAN - 2008
On the Town - Clubbing on Wigan's King Street - 2008 Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. WIGAN - 2006
Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006 Photo: Gary Brunskill
