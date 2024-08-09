Flashback: Wigan people partying 22 years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
This collection of pictures, taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s old On The Town photo feature page, dates from 2002 and spotlights revellers snapped in King Street and Wallgate’s pubs and clubs.;

Can you see yourself?

Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006

1. WIGAN - 2006

Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Walkabout Australian Bar, Wigan

2. Wigan - 2002

Walkabout Australian Bar, Wigan Photo: GARY KELMAN

Photo Sales
On the Town - Clubbing on Wigan's King Street - 2008

3. WIGAN - 2008

On the Town - Clubbing on Wigan's King Street - 2008 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006

4. WIGAN - 2006

Clubbers on Wigan's King St - 2006 Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganKing Street
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice