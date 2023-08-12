FLASHBACK: Wigan scouts in action over 50 years

For our latest dip into the Wigan Today picture archives, we have come up with a collection of pictures celebrating scouting in the area.
They include all kinds of events scouts have taken part in, awards for legends of the movement and, of course, the Bispham Hall estate where so many scouting activities have taken place over the years.
1. Wigan scouts practise their double sheepshank bowline knots in 1975
. Photo: SUBMITTED
2. Wigan scouts practise first aid treatment in 1975
. Photo: SUBMITTED
3. The 4th Wigan Scouts with the Richardson Cup in 1974
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. A Wigan postman who has been involved in the Scouting movement for over 25 years was presented with a Royal Mail regional community award by The One Show’s Christine Bleakley.Mick Perry, who was working at Wigan Delivery Office on Hallgate, received the community trophy for the North West at the First Class People Awards 2010
. Photo: submitted