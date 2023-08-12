News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

FLASHBACK: Wigan scouts in action over 50 years

For our latest dip into the Wigan Today picture archives, we have come up with a collection of pictures celebrating scouting in the area.
By Charles Graham
Published 12th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

They include all kinds of events scouts have taken part in, awards for legends of the movement and, of course, the Bispham Hall estate where so many scouting activities have taken place over the years.

.

1. Wigan scouts practise their double sheepshank bowline knots in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

2. Wigan scouts practise first aid treatment in 1975

. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
.

3. The 4th Wigan Scouts with the Richardson Cup in 1974

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. A Wigan postman who has been involved in the Scouting movement for over 25 years was presented with a Royal Mail regional community award by The One Show’s Christine Bleakley.Mick Perry, who was working at Wigan Delivery Office on Hallgate, received the community trophy for the North West at the First Class People Awards 2010

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:Wigan