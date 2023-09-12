FLASHBACK: Wigan Willpower Youth Theatre performances 1996 to 2012

The burgeoning talent at Willpower Youth Theatre has been wowing audiences for decades and has produced a host of actors who have gone on to professional careers on screen and stage.
Here we take a look back at a number of productions the group has put on between the years 1996 and 2012.
1. Characters from the Willpower Youth Theatre production of"Peter Pan in 1998 with Gina Beardsmore as Peter Pan, Jennifer Mort as Tinker Bell, Peter Collins as Michael, Kirsty McAllister as Wendy, Samantha Bailey as Street Fairy and Andrew Barclay as a pirate
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Willpower Youth Theatre's production of The Little Match Girl at St Michael's Church Hall, Swinley, in 2012
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Amy Lythgoe as The Little Match Girl in 2012
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Members of the Willpower Youth Theatre Group set off to Loughborough, to take part in the Big Youth Theatre Festival in 1997
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST