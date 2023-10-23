FLASHBACK: Wigan's massive Eckersley's Mills over the decades
Big things are happening at the long neglected collection of giant Victorian buildings known as Eckersley’s Mills at Wigan Pier. Only last week the first of a series of street food spectaculars took place there as a prelude to a new food hall being created in one of the premises along with lots of office space. Much more leisure, hospitality, business and accommodation are set to following in the coming years.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
So we thought we’d wind back the clock to see the mills being put to their original uses and also what businesses and other ventures and events have been present tehre more recently. There’s also an artist’s impression of another ambitious Eckersley’s project, although that one never got off the drawing board.
