FLASHBACK: Wigan's massive Eckersley's Mills over the decades

Big things are happening at the long neglected collection of giant Victorian buildings known as Eckersley’s Mills at Wigan Pier. Only last week the first of a series of street food spectaculars took place there as a prelude to a new food hall being created in one of the premises along with lots of office space. Much more leisure, hospitality, business and accommodation are set to following in the coming years.