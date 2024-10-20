Frightful fun: 37 Wigan Hallowe'en pictures from 2011 to 2017

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
From creepy costumes and pumpkin crafts to thrill-filled nights out, there are plenty of ways to get spooky and celebrate Hallowe’en.

We roll back the clock here a few years to see how people in Wigan were marking the scariest night of the year between 2011 and 2017.

Three-year-old Kevin Moran at a Halloween party at The Wiend

Three-year-old Kevin Moran at a Halloween party at The Wiend Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Spooky goings-on during a Halloween party at Wigan Children's Library in The Galleries

Spooky goings-on during a Halloween party at Wigan Children's Library in The Galleries Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Friends and family of Max Starkie organised a Halloween-themed fun night at The Boulevard to raise money to fund autism treatment in America for Max. Pictured are band Rescue the Eskimo: Ben Matthews and Lizzie Brankin

Friends and family of Max Starkie organised a Halloween-themed fun night at The Boulevard to raise money to fund autism treatment in America for Max. Pictured are band Rescue the Eskimo: Ben Matthews and Lizzie Brankin Photo: Paul Greenwood

Howard Gallimore prepares for the Love Wigan Hate Waste campaign with pumpkins at a children's Halloween party at The Wiend with his spooky friends

Howard Gallimore prepares for the Love Wigan Hate Waste campaign with pumpkins at a children's Halloween party at The Wiend with his spooky friends Photo: Gary Brunskill

