St Peter's Catholic High School Leavers Ball - from left, Matt Charnock, Ste Higham, Jack Wilson, Mike Attwood, Shane McGartland, Jonny Turner, Joe Cheers, Steven King, Lewis Hewitt and Matt Sykes
GALLERY: 15 pictures from Wigan high school proms in 2010

We’ve been looking through our archives during what is currently the school-leavers’ prom season and have this week come up with 15 pictures from events featuring Wigan young people in 2010.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 3:45 pm

Can you spot your old school friends?

1. 2010

from left, Kerry Peet, Claudia Kwiatkowska, Aimee Thornborrow, Jessie Reynolds, Louise Rutter Rose Bridge High School Leavers Ball 2010 at Park Hall, Charnock Richard.

Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. 2010

from left, Gemma Brooker, Hannah Newman, Lauren Birchall, Sheryl Anders, Lorna Green Byrchall High School Leavers Ball at Haigh Hall 2010

Photo: Paul Greenwood

3. 2010

Shevington High School Leavers Ball - from left, Daniel Almond, Matthew Sumner, Sean Wain, Ryan Craven, Shaun Briscow, Adam Halton, Ryan Jones and George Nicholson

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. 2010

Shevington High School Leavers Ball - from left, Elizabeth Sealey, Katie Telford, Danielle Ormshaw, Tom Rowe, Lucy MacFarlin and Amy Shovelton

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

