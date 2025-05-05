Haigh Hall May Day Galas over the years: retro special

By Sian Jones
Published 5th May 2025, 04:55 BST
A former fixture at Haigh Woodland Park, the May Day Gala used to attract thousands of visitors.

While a political event and many a Labour Party front bencher appeared over the years, fun was very much on the agenda too.

Haigh Hall's May Day gala in years past

Photo: STAFF

RETRO

Cousins Vicki Dennis, 11, from Standish, left, and Samantha Acton, 8, from Horwich, try their hand at plate spinning in the main arena Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

RETRO

May bank holiday rally at Haigh Hall in 1982 with guest speaker Dennis Healey flanked by local MP Roger Stott and Councillor Photo: Gary Brunskill

RETRO

Photo: Gary Brunskill

