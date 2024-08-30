Happy times: visitors, staff and events at the old Wigan History Shop 1996-2014
Before the Museum of Wigan Life, we had the History Shop on Library Street where all manner of cultural events and historical research took place.
Here’s a selection of pictures from our Wigan Today archives covering events, visits and staff profiles spreading from the mid-1990s to a decade ago.
1. Friends Katerina Pichugin, left, and Nadiya Hall show off their finger puppets made at the History Shop
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. People's History Museum collections research officer Harriet Richardson at Wigan History Shop
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Inside Wigan's History Shop.
. Photo: submitted
4. Ploughing through his family's history Kevin Worrall of Whelley pictured at the History Shop with manager Phil Butler
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
