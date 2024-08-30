Happy times: visitors, staff and events at the old Wigan History Shop 1996-2014

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Before the Museum of Wigan Life, we had the History Shop on Library Street where all manner of cultural events and historical research took place.

Here’s a selection of pictures from our Wigan Today archives covering events, visits and staff profiles spreading from the mid-1990s to a decade ago.

1. Friends Katerina Pichugin, left, and Nadiya Hall show off their finger puppets made at the History Shop

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. People's History Museum collections research officer Harriet Richardson at Wigan History Shop

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Inside Wigan's History Shop.

. Photo: submitted

4. Ploughing through his family's history Kevin Worrall of Whelley pictured at the History Shop with manager Phil Butler

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

