1. Sarah and Chris Berry, from Billinge, with son George, whose birth at Billinge Hospital was filmed for a television programme called Midwives
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. Father and son, Jeff and Richard Fishwick of St Aidan's Close, Billinge, presented £650 to Derian House fund-raising co-ordinator, Lisa Cooke after being sponsored to take part in the Great North Run
. Photo: David Hurst
3. Orrell RUFC star Chris Bentley stretches the resources of voluntary worker Irene Hook, after he, along with team mate Nick Easter, opened the new Mamia (Mercy and Medical International Aid) charity shop on Up Holland Road, Billinge
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Celebrating the start of the Chinese Year of the Horse were children from Holly Tree Day Nursery in Billinge on a visit to the Asda Hypermarket at Newtown to taste Chinese food.Pictured is demonstrator Sue Banks with Claire Griffin, four, and Patrick Statter, three
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON