History: images of Standish Lower Ground covering a century

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Pictures featuring the people and places in the Wigan community of Standish Lower Ground make up this retrospective.

Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!

.

1. Life in Standish Lower Ground over the decades

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Standish Lower Ground Primary School in 1976

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Alan Chesters, with Kylie McCullough, the youngest pupil and classmates at the official opening of St Anne's CE Primary School, Standish Lower Ground, on Monday March 22 1993

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a Have a Heart charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall in 1989

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice