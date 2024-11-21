Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!
1. Life in Standish Lower Ground over the decades
. Photo: STAFF
2. Standish Lower Ground Primary School in 1976
. Photo: UGC
3. The Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Alan Chesters, with Kylie McCullough, the youngest pupil and classmates at the official opening of St Anne's CE Primary School, Standish Lower Ground, on Monday March 22 1993
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Coronation Street stars Helen Worth who played Gail Tilsley and Bill Tarmey, Jack Duckworth, help serving wenches to cater to Standish Lower Ground family the Hassalls at a Have a Heart charity day in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Park Hall in 1989
. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.