History in pictures: Leigh people and places from decades past

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
This is an absorbing collection of archive images of people, events and places in Leigh.

We’ve got clowns, athletes, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and even Arthur Scargill.

1. Pictures of Leigh over the decades

2. Leigh Round Table gala model aircraft display

3. Members of the Leigh Friendly Coop, of Church Street, Golborne, in their finery on a rare day out to Blackpool

4. A Leigh primary schools' art project in 1987

