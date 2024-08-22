How things change: 20 fascinating views of Scholes 1950s-'80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
These 20 photographs from the 1950s to 1980s mined from our Wigan Today picture archives showing how the community of Scholes has evolved over the years.

Some scenes are familiar, others you wouldn’t recognise today.

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

1. 1972

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

RETRO 1974 - A view of Scholes looking towards Longshoot and Whelley.

2. 1974

RETRO 1974 - A view of Scholes looking towards Longshoot and Whelley.

Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing.

3. 1973

Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing.

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

4. 1972

Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment

