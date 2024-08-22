Some scenes are familiar, others you wouldn’t recognise today.
1. 1972
Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: STAFF
2. 1974
RETRO 1974 - A view of Scholes looking towards Longshoot and Whelley. Photo: gb
3. 1973
Margaret Baines with two of her children outside their house in Cambridge Street, Scholes. Theirs was the last house standing in the street during the slum clearances in March 1973 and had no water or toilet while awaiting re-housing. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1972
Retro 1972 - Views of Scholes in Wigan, during redevelopment Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.