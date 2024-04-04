Howzat? 39 pictures of Wiganers enjoying cricket and meeting the stars over seven decades

Here are more than 70 years’ worth of cricketing pictures feature match action, team line-ups, children’s events and celebrity visits.
1. Wigan cricket
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan MP Roger Stott looks stumped by Wigan Mayor, Coun Ron McAllister, at the launch of Wigan Cricket Festival on the Mesnes Playing Field in September 1990
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott signs copies of his new book entitled Put to the Test for fans at Wigan's JJB Sports store in the 1980s
. Photo: gb
4. The wedding photograph of Frank and Jean Layland from Wigan, who got married at Wigan Parish Church. As the groom was also captain of Wigan Cricket Club, players provided a guard of honour
. Photo: SUB
