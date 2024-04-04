Howzat? 39 pictures of Wiganers enjoying cricket and meeting the stars over seven decades

Arguments will rage forever as to whether Wigan is a rugby or a football town (or both) but at this time of year thoughts are turning to the country’s traditional summer sport: cricket. And Wigan has plenty of pedigree in that discipline too.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Here are more than 70 years’ worth of cricketing pictures feature match action, team line-ups, children’s events and celebrity visits.

1. Wigan cricket

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan MP Roger Stott looks stumped by Wigan Mayor, Coun Ron McAllister, at the launch of Wigan Cricket Festival on the Mesnes Playing Field in September 1990

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Cricket legend Geoffrey Boycott signs copies of his new book entitled Put to the Test for fans at Wigan's JJB Sports store in the 1980s

. Photo: gb

4. The wedding photograph of Frank and Jean Layland from Wigan, who got married at Wigan Parish Church. As the groom was also captain of Wigan Cricket Club, players provided a guard of honour

. Photo: SUB

