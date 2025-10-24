It's hard to believe it's nearly 20 years since Wigan Athletic fans attended the Carling Cup final. Here are some pictures from that day

By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Oct 2025, 04:35 BST
Almost two decades have elapsed since Wigan Athletic took on Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, in the 2006 Carling Cup final.

The result didn’t go the way of the Latics but it was a memorable day for thousands of fans nonetheless. Here are some picture memories of that big day.

Ben Steadman, Paul Threlfall and Lewis Steadman at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Matthew Ashton and Charlotte Bibby from Ashton at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Still smiling Latics fans after defeat at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

Connor Robinson and John Banks get support from Sgt Paul Mahoney and PC Lee Webber at the Carling Cup Final between Wigan Athletic and Manchester United at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday 26th of February 2006. Photo: Frank Orrell

