By Charles Graham
Published 24th May 2025, 04:55 BST
More than half a century has elapsed since these fabulous pictures were taken at a number of home and away matches involving Wigan Athletic in the early 1970s, before it was elected into the Football League.

In each of these cases the cameras were pointed at the fans rather than the pitch.

1. Wigan Athletic fans cheering on their team in the early 1970s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan Athletic fans watching their team play Gainsborough Trinity in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 17th of October 1970. Wigan won the match 5-0.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Wigan Athletic fans watching their team play Gainsborough Trinity at Springfield Park in 1970

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Wigan Athletic fans at the FA Cup 2nd round match at the Racecourse ground against 3rd Division Wrexham on Saturday 11th of December 1971. Wigan lost the match 4-0

. Photo: Frank Orrell

