2nd January 1947: Two miners reading a notice announcing that their colliery is.. 'Now managed by the National Coal Board on behalf of the People'.

Look back at Wigan's mining past as NCB marks the 75th anniversary

The 75th anniversary of the forming of the National Coal Board - an organisation which had a huge involvement in Wigan during the last decades of its powerhouse mining industry. The NCB was the statutory corporation created to run the nationalised coal mining industry in the United Kingdom. Set up under the Coal Industry Nationalisation Act 1946 by Attlee’s Labour government, it took over the collieries as the next year began. In 1987, the NCB was renamed the British Coal Corporation, and its assets were subsequently privatised.

By Michelle Adamson
Saturday, 1st January 2022
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 2:30 pm

On this anniversary we take the opportunity to to look back on the years under its control: an industry which gave many Wigan men work but which also took lives through accidents and coal-related illnesses, and which was sometimes in dispute over pay, conditions and closures.

Miners Strike, Westwood Power Station 1972

National Union of Mineworkers President Arthur Scargill has a rant over a derogatory article about him in The Sun newspaper whilst at Wigan Town Hall for a meeting on Friday 27th of November 1981.

Wigan workers have questions for National Union of Mineworkers President Arthur Scargill and hard left Labour MP for Nuneaton Les Huckfield at Wigan Town Hall during a meeting on Friday 27th of November 1981.

Brave smiles from some of the first miners back to work on Wednesday 21st of March 1979 just 3 days after the underground explosion which eventually killed 10 of their colleagues at Golborne Colliery.

