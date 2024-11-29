Sporting and musical achievements loom large but quite a few images should bring back memories.
1. Up Holland High from the 1960s to the 2000s
. Photo: STAFF
2. Up Holland High pupils' performance of Grease staged for local primary schools
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. The cross-country champions of Up Holland High School in 1981
. Photo: STAFF
4. Up Holland High pupil Kayleigh Hill, 16, was to represent England in the World School Skiing Championships in Sweden
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.