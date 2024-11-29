Looking back: 37 vintage photos from Up Holland High 1960s-2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
Here's a lovely selection of pictures featuring pupils, teachers, visitors and events at Up Holland High School taken over a period of more than half a century.

Sporting and musical achievements loom large but quite a few images should bring back memories.

.

1. Up Holland High from the 1960s to the 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Up Holland High pupils' performance of Grease staged for local primary schools

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

3. The cross-country champions of Up Holland High School in 1981

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

4. Up Holland High pupil Kayleigh Hill, 16, was to represent England in the World School Skiing Championships in Sweden

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice