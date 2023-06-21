Looking back at more than four decades of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 13:54 BST
Wigan and Leigh Hospice has been an important part of our borough since it opened its doors.

The charity has cared for thousands of Wiganers and their loved ones since 1983 and many more people have given their support by taking on fund-raising challenges, making donations and volunteering.

We looked through our archives for pictures from the hospice and its supporters over the past four decades.

1. Wigan and Leigh Hospice memories

Wigan and Leigh Hospice, on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, in the 1980s

Wigan and Leigh Hospice, on Poolstock Lane, Wigan, in the 1980s Photo: Archives

Hindley Hall Golf Club holds a fund-raiser for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1998

Hindley Hall Golf Club holds a fund-raiser for Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1998 Photo: gb

Staff at work at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in the 1980s

Staff at work at Wigan and Leigh Hospice in the 1980s Photo: Archives

