Classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts, domestic, children’s classes and floral art.
Here we look back at some of the fantastic fruit, beautiful blooms and other items that have been exhibited over the years.
Prize produce at the show in 1985 Photo: Submitted
Celia Worthington, Carol Moakes, Elieen Longmoore and Hilda Green with beautiful flowers in 2006 Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane
Mike Briers with his prize-winning apples at last year's show Photo: Michelle Adamson
Jean Bewsick, Sylvia McHugh and Jean Webster at the 28th annual show in 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood