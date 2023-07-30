Looking back over the years at Shevington Garden Club's annual show

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
Shevington Garden Club’s annual show is a popular event with a whole host of prizes up for grabs.

Classes include fruit and vegetables, flowers, photography, arts and crafts, domestic, children’s classes and floral art.

Here we look back at some of the fantastic fruit, beautiful blooms and other items that have been exhibited over the years.

Prize produce at the show in 1985

1. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Prize produce at the show in 1985 Photo: Submitted

Celia Worthington, Carol Moakes, Elieen Longmoore and Hilda Green with beautiful flowers in 2006

2. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Celia Worthington, Carol Moakes, Elieen Longmoore and Hilda Green with beautiful flowers in 2006 Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

Mike Briers with his prize-winning apples at last year's show

3. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Mike Briers with his prize-winning apples at last year's show Photo: Michelle Adamson

Jean Bewsick, Sylvia McHugh and Jean Webster at the 28th annual show in 2011

4. Shevington Garden Club's annual show

Jean Bewsick, Sylvia McHugh and Jean Webster at the 28th annual show in 2011 Photo: Paul Greenwood

