By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 08:15 BST
It is not all silent reading and hushed voices at Wigan’s libraries – as this collection of photographs from our archives shows.

A whole host of activities takes place at the venues, including art exhibitions, story time, puppet shows and even visits from some famous faces.

Take a look through this gallery showing the people and events at the borough’s libraries over the years.

1. Looking back at Wigan's libraries over the years

2. Wigan Athletic players David Wright and Alan Mahon read with Tom Parsonage and Megan Williams at Ince Library

3. A book about the space shuttle comes to life for Joshua Howarth, four, and grandad David Roberts, at Wigan Children's Library

4. Steven Downing, 17, using the internet at Marsh Green Library

