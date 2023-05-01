LOOKING BACK: The soon-to-be King Charles's visits Wigan
As the countdown to King Charles’ coronation continues, we look back to occasions when the then Prince Charles visited Wigan: first briefly in 1986 and then in April 2019 when he met groups at The Old Courts, toured the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory and watched a production at Wigan Little Theatre.
HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs with John and Anthony Winnard. Children from St Andrew's Primary School wait for the Prince's arrival. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday April 03, 2019. Photo: Paul Heyes