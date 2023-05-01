News you can trust since 1853
LOOKING BACK: The soon-to-be King Charles's visits Wigan

As the countdown to King Charles’ coronation continues, we look back to occasions when the then Prince Charles visited Wigan: first briefly in 1986 and then in April 2019 when he met groups at The Old Courts, toured the Uncle Joe’s Mint Ball factory and watched a production at Wigan Little Theatre.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 1st May 2023, 04:55 BST

HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs with John and Anthony Winnard. Children from St Andrew's Primary School wait for the Prince's arrival. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday April 03, 2019.

1. 2019

HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs with John and Anthony Winnard. Children from St Andrew's Primary School wait for the Prince's arrival. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday April 03, 2019. Photo: Paul Heyes

Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan.

2. 2019

Prince Charles meets the crowds of people outside The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: MA

HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday April 03, 2019.

3. 2019

HRH Prince Charles visits the Wm Santus factory in Wigan, makers of the famous Uncle Joe's Mintballs. Picture by Paul Heyes, Wednesday April 03, 2019. Photo: Paul Heyes

Prince Charles meets people from a variety of groups at The Old Courts, Wigan.

4. 2019

Prince Charles meets people from a variety of groups at The Old Courts, Wigan. Photo: MA

