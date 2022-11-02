LOOKING BACK: Wigan news in 1999

4. 1999

On a bicycle made for two are groom, Stephen Stoneman, aged 29, and best man Andrew Doyle setting off from Leyland Green Road, Downall Green, for Stephen's wedding to teacher Helen Cheshire at St. Oswald's RC Church, Ashton, on Saturday 31st of July 1999. The tandem trip was the idea of professional cyclist Stephen whose only worry was of getting his tails caught in the wheels.

Photo: Frank Orrell