The demolition of Central Park in September 1999. The home of Wigan Rugby League Club for 97 years was to make way for a Tesco supermarket.
On the 6th of September 1902 Wigan played at Central Park for the first time in the opening match of the newly formed first division.
An estimated crowd of 9,000 spectators saw Wigan beat Batley 14-8.
LOOKING BACK: Wigan news in 1999
We are looking back 23 years ago to a random selection of news stories we covered in Wigan in 1999, taken by photographer Frank Orrell. See how many you remember.
Coronation Street's Ken Barlow, alias actor Bill Roach, serves up an ace with pupils of St. Edward's RC Primary School, Newtown, as he launched Play Tennis 99 at Robin Park on Friday 7th of May 1999. The day was part of Britain's biggest tennis promotion to encourage people to take up the sport.
Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, reading for young Wiganers at the Linacre creche during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999.
Former Tory Defence Minister, Michael Portillo, chats to a young student during a visit to Wigan College as part of his backing for Conservative candidate, Tom Peet, in the upcoming local by election in September 1999.
On a bicycle made for two are groom, Stephen Stoneman, aged 29, and best man Andrew Doyle setting off from Leyland Green Road, Downall Green, for Stephen's wedding to teacher Helen Cheshire at St. Oswald's RC Church, Ashton, on Saturday 31st of July 1999.
The tandem trip was the idea of professional cyclist Stephen whose only worry was of getting his tails caught in the wheels.