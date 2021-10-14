Looking forward to a tremendous Wigan festive celebration

What will Christmas bring in Wigan this year...other than cold weather!

Let’s be perfectly honest: last Christmas was an absolute and total washout. Certainly it was for me and millions of those made depressed, frightened and utterly miserable by the virus.

In a way we were robbed of the wonderful festive season. And that’s why I’m sure Christmas this year will be fantastic and will surely make up for last year’s washout.

A socially-distanced Christmas dinner just isn’t the same and Santa stayed locked behind closed doors. And, for so many, family gatherings were a total no-no.

But I’m convinced that what we lost last Christmas will be made up for this year. Last year, festive lunch for three. This year back to the usual nine – with the joy of a “new baby”. It can hardly get better although the infant will never remember how she was the centre of attention.

A My World reader tells me that, reacting to last year’s sadness, many people have booked early for a host of joyous festive fun.

Apparently, Father Christmas has been booked up well in advance.

For those dining out on the Big Day, early reservations are absolutely vital. Dare I say that many will be disappointed. One young couple promised to “party like there’s no tomorrow”. And who can blame them?