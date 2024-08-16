The images are of Aspull, Cardinal Newman at Hindley. and Whitley High Schools.
1. Aspull, Whitley and Cardinal Newman High Schools
. Photo: STAFF
2. Whitley High School Tennis aces, left to right: Julie Talbot, Lesley Donnolly, Susan Rowland, and Louise Barnes
. Photo: submitted
3. The official opening of Whitley High School by Coun JE Smith in 1973
. Photo: STAFF
4. Pupils of Whitley High School receive Young Investigator science awards in 1988
. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.