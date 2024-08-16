Lost to time: former Wigan schools - Aspull, Cardinal Newman and Whitley

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Everyone has strong memories of their education, whether or not their schools are still standing. In this instance the three secondary establishments whose archive pictures are featured all had a date with the wrecking ball several decades ago.

The images are of Aspull, Cardinal Newman at Hindley. and Whitley High Schools.

2. Whitley High School Tennis aces, left to right: Julie Talbot, Lesley Donnolly, Susan Rowland, and Louise Barnes

3. The official opening of Whitley High School by Coun JE Smith in 1973

4. Pupils of Whitley High School receive Young Investigator science awards in 1988

