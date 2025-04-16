Marsh Green Primary pictures taken between 1997 and 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
This a charming gallery sure to bring back a flood of memories of pupils, staff, visitors and events at Marsh Green Primary School.

The photographs date from the mid-1990s to 2013.

1. Marsh Green Primary 1997-2013

. Photo: STAFF

2. Marsh Green Primary School Nursery children with teacher Gillian Carter and Diane Spence, from the Asda Distribution Centre at Goose Green, who helped them to make Mother's Day flower pots

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Deputy Mayor and Consort, Coun Phyll Cullen and husband Terry, with pupils and staff from Marsh Green Primary during a visit to Wigan Town Hall with teachers they were hosting from Spain, Hungary and Poland as part of The Comenius Project cultural exchange

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Marsh Green Primary pupils were nominatin their favourite reads for the Book Of The Year with Wigan Library Services.P ictured is Melanie Cornish from Library Services with Year 4 pupils Catherine Roberts and Abbie Cash both aged nine

. Photo: Paul Simpson

