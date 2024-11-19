Medical memories: 44 pictures from Billinge and Whelley Hospitals

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Wigan used to boast several more NHS hospitals than its present two. Here’s a little reminder of a couple of others which disappeared in decades past: Whelley and Billinge.

The latter – the birthplace to countless Wiganers over the decades – will doubtless hold particularly special memories for many.

1. Billinge and Whelley Hospitals in years past

2. A tricky manoeuvre at Billinge Hospital Summer Fayre in 1978

3. Old-style nursing uniforms modelled by Whelley Hospital staff, left to right: staff nurse Marina Soppelsa, auxiliary nurse Sandra Porter, sister Denise Sweeney and auxiliary nurse Tracy Littler

4. Nurses with raffle prizes at Billinge Hospital Summer Fayre in 1978

