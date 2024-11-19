The latter – the birthplace to countless Wiganers over the decades – will doubtless hold particularly special memories for many.
1. Billinge and Whelley Hospitals in years past
. Photo: STAFF
2. A tricky manoeuvre at Billinge Hospital Summer Fayre in 1978
. Photo: STAFF
3. Old-style nursing uniforms modelled by Whelley Hospital staff, left to right: staff nurse Marina Soppelsa, auxiliary nurse Sandra Porter, sister Denise Sweeney and auxiliary nurse Tracy Littler
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Nurses with raffle prizes at Billinge Hospital Summer Fayre in 1978
. Photo: STAFF
