MEDICAL MEMORIES: 44 pictures from Wigan's former hospitals no longer with us - Billinge and Whelley

Wigan borough used to have rather more NHS hospitals than the two it has now. Here’s a little reminder of a couple of others which disappeared in decades past: Whelley and Billinge.
The latter – the birthplace to countless Wiganers over the decades – will hold particularly special memories for many.
1. Staff on Phillips Ward at Whelley Hospital gather round for a drink with the Mayor
. Photo: UGC
2. Big hearted youngsters from Montrose Special School in Pemberton, are pictured during their visit to Whelley Hospital to hand over £80 to the Rehabilitation Unit: money raised with a Pantomomime they staged for parents. Pictured is stroke patient Alan Jones who was recovering the use of his limbs and could then walk without the aid of his stick
. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL
3. Old-style nursing uniforms modelled by Whelley Hospital staff, left to right: staff nurse Marina Soppelsa, auxiliary nurse Sandra Porter, sister Denise Sweeney and auxiliary nurse Tracy Littler
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
4. Whelley Hospital involved in a medical equipment amnesty. Pictured left to right are therapy manager Rita Chapman, head of occupational therapy Kate Taylor and superintendent physiotherapist Susan Whalley
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON