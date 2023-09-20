News you can trust since 1853
MEDICAL MEMORIES: 44 pictures from Wigan's former hospitals no longer with us - Billinge and Whelley

Wigan borough used to have rather more NHS hospitals than the two it has now. Here’s a little reminder of a couple of others which disappeared in decades past: Whelley and Billinge.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The latter – the birthplace to countless Wiganers over the decades – will hold particularly special memories for many.

.

1. Staff on Phillips Ward at Whelley Hospital gather round for a drink with the Mayor

Photo: UGC

.

2. Big hearted youngsters from Montrose Special School in Pemberton, are pictured during their visit to Whelley Hospital to hand over £80 to the Rehabilitation Unit: money raised with a Pantomomime they staged for parents. Pictured is stroke patient Alan Jones who was recovering the use of his limbs and could then walk without the aid of his stick

Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

.

3. Old-style nursing uniforms modelled by Whelley Hospital staff, left to right: staff nurse Marina Soppelsa, auxiliary nurse Sandra Porter, sister Denise Sweeney and auxiliary nurse Tracy Littler

Photo: John Leatherbarrow

.

4. Whelley Hospital involved in a medical equipment amnesty. Pictured left to right are therapy manager Rita Chapman, head of occupational therapy Kate Taylor and superintendent physiotherapist Susan Whalley

Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

