MELODIC MEMORIES: Wigan music pictures 1996-2003

Wigan’s got talent and a lot of it is musical. And to prove it we have dipped into our picture library to show just some of the people who have made the headlines over the years because of their vocal or instrumental gifts.
All these images date from 1996 to 2003.
1. Members of the Wigan instrumental teaching provision team demonstrate wind instruments during a Music Alive roadshow at Millbrook Primary School, Shevington
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Children at Leigh St Peter's Junior School enjoyed the sounds from the Wigan Music Alive Brass Ensemble. Pictured is trumpeter Dave Little demonstrating the volume of the instrument to seven-year-old Christopher Hallam
.. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. The Cast of Oh What A Lovely War presented by students from Wigan and Leigh College
. Photo: GERALD WEBSTER
4. Mayoress of Wigan Elsie Coyle was guest of honour at Golborne High School's Music fetsival for local schools. She is picturedwith pupils (left to right): Dale McBurnie,15, Suzanne Davies, 13, Nicola Edwards, 11, Rachael Kenyon, 15, Louise Wood, 15, Helen Jones, 15, Kirsty Chrimes, 15, and Andrew Lyth aged 16
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON