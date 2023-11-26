MEMORIES: a quarter century of pictures from Wigan and Leigh's wonderful flashes

They turned from eyesore relics of the mining industry to some of Wigan’s greatest natural assets.
The network of flashes across the borough now have nature reserve status and for years have been host to a wide variety of events, both on water and dry land. Here are 34 pictures from the archives dating from 1996 to 2011 featuring plenty of boat action but also eco-projects, sport and birdwatching.
1. Wigan Sailing Club held an open day at Scotman's Flash.Commanding officer of the cadets Maria Mitchison is pictured with Daniel, Aaron, and Dominic Watkinson ready to go on the water
. Photo: GB
2. Bird watcher Tom Edmundson with rangers and fellow twitchers at Pennington flash where a hide was re-named in his honour
. Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. Youngsters from Beech Hill enjoy a day's kayaking on Scotman's Flash.Left to right George Graves, Michael Lee, Sam Kidson, Jordan Charnock, Sean Graves and Kimberley Newton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. James and Eve Prescott, six and seven, from Standish, with a flower and bee made from recycled materials at the Wigan Flashes Local Nature Reserve art event at Ochre Flash, Hawkley Hall, with artist Andy Martin and Jo Moore, of Lancashire Wildlife Trust
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst