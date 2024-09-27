Memories: exploring the Wigan news in 1998

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
A pie-eating contest, bicycle boffin and warnings about the suspected “Millennium bug” were making Wigan’s news 26 years ago in 1998.

Here are some photographic reminders.

Wigan news in pictures 1998

1. Wigan news in pictures 1998

Photo: STAFF

Italian racing cycle designer Aurelino Pasqualini (left) visits Wigan and Leigh College

2. 1998

Photo: GB

Littlebody's nursery in Wigan celebrate a glowing Ofsted report

3. 1998

Photo: GB

Pupils enjoy the learning resource centre at Orrell St Peter's High School

4. 1998

Photo: staff

