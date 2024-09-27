Here are some photographic reminders.
1. Wigan news in pictures 1998
Wigan news in pictures 1998 Photo: STAFF
2. 1998
Italian racing cycle designer Aurelino Pasqualini (left) visits Wigan and Leigh College Photo: GB
3. 1998
Littlebody's nursery in Wigan celebrate a glowing Ofsted report Photo: GB
4. 1998
Pupils enjoy the learning resource centre at Orrell St Peter's High School Photo: staff
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.