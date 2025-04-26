Memories from St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge in 21 pictures

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th Feb 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 15:41 BST
Take a trip down Memory Lane with staff and pupils at St Michael’s CE Primary School in Howe Bridge.

Sports day, a science week and tree planting all feature in this collection of photographs.

.

wwig-06-02-24-st michaels retro-nwupload.jpg

. Photo: St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

Year five pupils dig in at Chattering Fields, Howe Bridge, with assistance from Coun Susan Loudon and officers from the council's environmental education team

2. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

Year five pupils dig in at Chattering Fields, Howe Bridge, with assistance from Coun Susan Loudon and officers from the council's environmental education team Photo: Submitted

Pupils take part in a vote to decide how to raise funds for the school, as Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon, centre, visited year four pupils to talk about her role during Local Democracy Week

3. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

Pupils take part in a vote to decide how to raise funds for the school, as Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon, centre, visited year four pupils to talk about her role during Local Democracy Week Photo: Michelle Adamson

No cheating in this egg and spoon race

4. St Michael's CE Primary School, Howe Bridge

No cheating in this egg and spoon race Photo: Paul Simpson

