MEMORIES: Kitt Green people, places and events over the 20th century

Here’s an interesting little gallery of pictures from the Wigan community of Kitt Green stretching back to the beginning of the 20th century in one case and just creeping into the beginning of this one.
We recently published images from its gigantic Heinz factory so this one largely looks elsewhere.
1. Yes, a famous old favourite from the archives: Miss GB Kathleen Winstanley, her squeeze at the time - a certain Arnold Schwarzenegger - and friend outside Kath's home in Kitt Green in 1968
. Photo: GEOFF SHRYHANE
2. Hoping that the rain doesn't rain on their parade are the 10th Wigan West Brownies of S. Francis, Kitt Green, at the annual St George's Day parade in April 1989
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. The Calaghan family from Kitt Green before the Challenge Cup final of 2011 between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Friends Carol Hurst and Karen Wilcock from Kitt Green who were champion slimmers in March 1995
. Photo: Frank Orrell