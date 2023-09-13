MEMORIES: winding back the clock to the first two years of the Museum of Wigan Life (2010-11)

We are taking you back to the fledgling first two years of the Museum of Wigan Life, created in the home of the old History Shop on Library Street.
We see that from the start in 2010 that it has been home to a fabulous range of cultural experiences.
1. A Stubshaw Cross summer activities scheme. Jennifer Broadbent, learning officer with Museum of Wigan Life, with, left to right: Alex Taylor, Joe McDonough, and Billy Taylor examine fossil samples
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Jenny Broadbent, of The Museum of Wigan Life, shows a plaque and flag presented to Wigan for looking after 709 refugees from Guernsey during World War Two to June Sabin, one of the original evacuees and now living in Wigan, her husband Kenneth and daughter Kay Jubb
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. A Refugee Week celebration at the Museum of Wigan Life: Lyndsey Atherton has a hanna tattoo done by Hira Afzal, of Henna Body Art
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. A Museum of Wigan Life Spooky Saturday Hallowe'en event: Actor John Naughton, who played the ghostly part of miner John Makinson who died on November 1 1881 during a roof collapse at Hindley Hall Pit
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst