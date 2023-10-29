MEMORY LANE: 45 pictures of people, places and events who have made the news in Hindley Green (1930s-2000s)

Here’s a bumper collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives of people, places, events and visitors in Hindley Green covering more than 70 years.
It should bring memories flooding back.
1. Hindley Green County Primary School pupils, left to right, Alex Carr, Jamie Edwards and Stephanie Skidmor,e who had won a Duerr's design a label competition
. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Soccer skills at St John's summer fair Hindley Green in 1989
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. The Queen, alias Alexandra Fairhurst, and the King, James Walton, along with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Carl Crank, and loyal subjects enjoy a Golden Jubilee party at Hindley Green Community Primary School Infants
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Hindley Green Morris Dancers celebrate in 1981
. Photo: GB