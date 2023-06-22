MEMORY LANE: pictures of Atherton and Tyldesley people and events from the Wigan Today archives

We’re over in the east of Wigan borough for this latest selection of archive images.
It is a round-up of events, scenes and people from the Atherton and Tyldesley area between the 1970s and 1990s.
1. Going potty for Flobbadob Fun Week at Bents Garden centre in 2001 are Beth Gliddon, seven, of Westhoughton, and Jessica Ainscough, four, of Atherton, alias Bill and Ben the Flowerpot Men with Weed springing up.
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. Pupils at Tyldesley Central CP School dress in period costume to celebrate the school's 100th birthday in 1997.
. Photo: gb
3. Honour Roll at Hesketh Fletcher High School Atherton where local firms were rewarding students effort. Head Dr Ted Walker is pictured with some of the pupils (back row left to right) Alex Hargreaves, Elliot Davies, Daniele Munroe and Matthew McColm (front row left to right) Jamie Bryan, Liam Vernon, Lucy Downham and Kirsty Halsall.
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
4. Laying the foundation stone of Atherton Methodist Church in 1987
. Photo: Gary Brunskill