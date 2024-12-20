The earliest date from before World War Two and the most recent were snapped in the 1980s.
1. Scenes from Ince 1930s to 1980s
. Photo: STAFF
2. A 1972 singalong at Ince Labour Club
. Photo: GB
3. The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989.
At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell.
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Vivienne Wood crowned Rose Queen of Ince in May 1957.
. Photo: VW