Memory Lane: pictures of Ince taken from the 1930s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Here are half a century’s worth of pictures taken of Ince, people, places and events that we think you will enjoy.

The earliest date from before World War Two and the most recent were snapped in the 1980s.

1. Scenes from Ince 1930s to 1980s

. Photo: STAFF

2. A 1972 singalong at Ince Labour Club

. Photo: GB

3. The 19th Wigan Boys Brigade, Vale Methodists, Appley Bridge, who won the Wigan Section Football Cup Final beating the 12th Wigan, St. John's, Hindley Green, 11-2 at Ince on Wednesday 12th of April 1989. At the back are Gary Fox, left, Director of Mitchell Fox Services, who provided the team strip and team manager Bill Farrell.

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Vivienne Wood crowned Rose Queen of Ince in May 1957.

. Photo: VW

