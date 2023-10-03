News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

MEMORY LANE: pupils, staff, visitors and events at Bedford High School, 1996-2010

We’re in Leigh for the latest trip down Memory Lane for former Wigan borough students.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:45 BST

These pictures all feature pupils, staff, visitors and events at Bedford High School between the mid-1990s and the end of the noughties.

.

1. It's careers day at Bedford and pictured with Stephen Webster from the British Youth Film Academy are pupils, left to right: Josh, Aaron and Rebeccah

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

Photo Sales
.

2. Bedford pupils who won an award in The Times Education Supplement for their Tsumani fund-raining efforts.They included: Amy Ayres, Irene Mdambala, Lynzi Ratcliffe, Toni Groves, Shannon Taylor and Bethany Wheeler

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

3. Bedford High governor Coun Dr Christine Cottam opens a new garden watched by pupils and eco-schools and healthy schools co-ordinator, science teacher Dr Steve Plummer. Also pictured are members of the Bedford Leisure Group, based at the Adult Learning Centre at the school, which is run by Pauline Birchall, who, along with Dr Plummer, helped to co-ordinate the project

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Bedford pupil Callum Flynn, who had been diagnosed with bone cancer a year earlier, was celebrating his 15th birthday in school with his mum (left) Tracey Taylor, Leigh Centurions coach Ian Millward, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and Maria Flynn

4. Birthday boy Callum Flynn at Bedford High School, Leigh celebrating his 15th birthday in school with his mum ( LeftTracey Taylor Leigh |Centurions Ian Millward Coronation street star Tyrone( Alan Halsall ) and Maria Flynn the event was to mark the " Round the Street" campaign running in Leigh during this week.

Bedford pupil Callum Flynn, who had been diagnosed with bone cancer a year earlier, was celebrating his 15th birthday in school with his mum (left) Tracey Taylor, Leigh Centurions coach Ian Millward, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall and Maria Flynn Photo: JohnLeatherbarrow

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:LeighWigan