MEMORY LANE: pupils, staff, visitors and events at Bedford High School, 1996-2010

We’re in Leigh for the latest trip down Memory Lane for former Wigan borough students.
These pictures all feature pupils, staff, visitors and events at Bedford High School between the mid-1990s and the end of the noughties.
1. It's careers day at Bedford and pictured with Stephen Webster from the British Youth Film Academy are pupils, left to right: Josh, Aaron and Rebeccah
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. Bedford pupils who won an award in The Times Education Supplement for their Tsumani fund-raining efforts.They included: Amy Ayres, Irene Mdambala, Lynzi Ratcliffe, Toni Groves, Shannon Taylor and Bethany Wheeler
. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. Bedford High governor Coun Dr Christine Cottam opens a new garden watched by pupils and eco-schools and healthy schools co-ordinator, science teacher Dr Steve Plummer. Also pictured are members of the Bedford Leisure Group, based at the Adult Learning Centre at the school, which is run by Pauline Birchall, who, along with Dr Plummer, helped to co-ordinate the project
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. Birthday boy Callum Flynn at Bedford High School, Leigh celebrating his 15th birthday in school with his mum ( LeftTracey Taylor Leigh |Centurions Ian Millward Coronation street star Tyrone( Alan Halsall ) and Maria Flynn the event was to mark the " Round the Street" campaign running in Leigh during this week.
