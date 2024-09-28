Memory Lane: Wigan Athletic in action almost half a century ago in 1975

By Michelle Adamson
Published 28th Sep 2024, 04:55 BST
This delve into the Wigan Today photographic archives produced some images of Wigan Athletic FC in action 49 years ago in 1975.

Seasoned fans should be able to identify quite a few of these local sporting legends.

Winger Micky Worswick celebrates Wigan Athletic mid-fielder Tommy Gore's goal against Boston United in the Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 29th of March 1975. Latics won the game 2-1 with Johnny King getting the other goal.

Winger Micky Worswick celebrates Wigan Athletic mid-fielder Tommy Gore's goal against Boston United in the Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 29th of March 1975. Latics won the game 2-1 with Johnny King getting the other goal. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Athletic winger, Mickey Worswick, trips on the well grassed pitch at White Moss Park during the Northern Premier League match against Skelmersdale United on Saturday 23rd of August 1975. Latics won 2-1 with goals from John Rogers and Mickey Worswick.

Wigan Athletic winger, Mickey Worswick, trips on the well grassed pitch at White Moss Park during the Northern Premier League match against Skelmersdale United on Saturday 23rd of August 1975. Latics won 2-1 with goals from John Rogers and Mickey Worswick. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Athletic striker John Rogers hits the side netting as non-league Latics come close to scoring against 3rd Division Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the 2nd round of the FA Cup on Saturday 13th of December 1975. Latics lost 2-0.

Wigan Athletic striker John Rogers hits the side netting as non-league Latics come close to scoring against 3rd Division Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the 2nd round of the FA Cup on Saturday 13th of December 1975. Latics lost 2-0. Photo: Frank Orrell

Wigan Athletic forwards Ray Wilkinson and Jimmy Garrett trouble the Gainsborough Trinity defence in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Wigan Athletic forwards Ray Wilkinson and Jimmy Garrett trouble the Gainsborough Trinity defence in a Northern Premier League match at Springfield Park on Saturday 30th of August 1975 which ended in a 0-0 draw. Photo: Frank Orrell

