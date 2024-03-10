Mothering Sunday: a look back at Mother's Day celebrations in Wigan over the years

Families in Wigan and across the country will be coming together today to celebrate Mother’s Day.
We took a look through the Wigan Today archives to find out how people have marked the occasion in previous years.

Bev Crossland, from Asda in Wigan, visited Woodfold Primary School in Standish to hand out daffodils to pupils Natasha and Lucy in celebration of Mother's Day

Bev Crossland, from Asda in Wigan, visited Woodfold Primary School in Standish to hand out daffodils to pupils Natasha and Lucy in celebration of Mother's Day Photo: Paul Greenwood

Wigan's British Home Stores presented Barnardo's with £100 from the sale of badges in store and donated five per cent of all money from Mother's Day gift voucher sales. Pictured are appeals organiser Cynthia Schofield and admin manager Barbara Hogan with the vouchers

Wigan's British Home Stores presented Barnardo's with £100 from the sale of badges in store and donated five per cent of all money from Mother's Day gift voucher sales. Pictured are appeals organiser Cynthia Schofield and admin manager Barbara Hogan with the vouchers Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Wigan Athletic star Paul Scharner does the washing up for Karen Wiseman, from Ashton, for Mother's Day

Wigan Athletic star Paul Scharner does the washing up for Karen Wiseman, from Ashton, for Mother's Day Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Wigan youngsters make cards and flowers for Mother's Day

Wigan youngsters make cards and flowers for Mother's Day Photo: Submitted

