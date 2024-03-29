Here are some of the egg-celent events that have taken place throughout the decades.
1. RETRO
Easter fun throughout the years Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Former Wigan Mayor Coun Bernard Coyle joined in the 10th Birthday Party for the Help the Aged shop on Gerrard street, Ashton in Makerfield. he is pictured with Marty Jones (left ) and Deputy Manageress Diane Catterall wearing their Easter Bonnets, Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
3. RETRO
Pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington, donated chocolate Eggs to Derian House Children's Hospice, for the child patients to enjoy over the Easter period. Handing over the eggs to Derian House appeals officer, Lynda Fenton, are head teacher Tony Ford and Danial Wilson, 11. The school ran a family bingo, at which the entrance fee was one egg! Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. RETRO
Artistic youngsters from St Patricks R. c School Hardybutts Wigan who were presented with early Easter eggs from the Royal Bank of Scotland. Mandy Harris (left and Claire Moore (right) together with all the winners from the Easter competition Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW
