3 . RETRO

Pupils at St Joseph's RC Primary School, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington, donated chocolate Eggs to Derian House Children's Hospice, for the child patients to enjoy over the Easter period. Handing over the eggs to Derian House appeals officer, Lynda Fenton, are head teacher Tony Ford and Danial Wilson, 11. The school ran a family bingo, at which the entrance fee was one egg! Photo: Nick Fairhurst