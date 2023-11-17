NOSTALGIA: A 20th century collection of Wigan Lane memories

It’s one of Wigan’s most prestigious and history-packed thoroughfares and Wigan Lane is also one of the most photographed.
Here is collection of photographs from our archives of the road, its landmarks, its businesses, residents and visitors spanning the whole of the 20th century.
1. Woodfield School going home time in 1966
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Farrington and Son on Wigan Lane advertising artificial limbs, cork boots, appliances for infantile paralysis and curvature of the legs. Made to order. Next door is James Jackson advertising corned beef and pickled tongues.
. Photo: SUBMIT
3. Lollipop lady Laura Hindley was being moved on from Woodfield Primary School on Wigan Lane. Here she is pictured with some of the children from the school
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. J Hague joiners on Wigan Lane
. Photo: SUBMIT