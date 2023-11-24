News you can trust since 1853
NOSTALGIA: pictures of people, places and events in Spring View 1933-2013

A nice little gallery covering more than 90 years of events and people in and from the Wigan community of Spring View can be found here.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

We hope it brings back happy memories.

.

1. Spring View Gala parade in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

2. Tom Sharpe, from Spring View, who was doing "Harolds Coast To Coast Walk", bearing a stretcher in aid of Help For Heroes

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

3. Ladies from Lower Ince Labour Club take part in a Spring View Carnival in the 1970s

. Photo: UGC

.

4. Hitchin Foods employees and their families held a fund-raising afternoon at Spring View Sports Club in aid of Macmillan Nurses

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

