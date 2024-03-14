Nostalgia: Red Nose Day celebrated in Wigan through the years

On the eve of Red Nose Day we look at the annual fun-filled events Wigan Today has covered over the years, as people in the borough raise funds for the Comic Relief charity.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

Putting the fun in fund-raising!

Pupils at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton, dressed in red for their Red Nose Day 'Danceathon' in aid of Comic Relief

Pupils at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton, dressed in red for their Red Nose Day 'Danceathon' in aid of Comic Relief Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Electrical engineering tutor Arthur Rutherford dyed his hair and beard bright colours for Comic Relief, pictured with students at Wigan and Leigh College

Electrical engineering tutor Arthur Rutherford dyed his hair and beard bright colours for Comic Relief, pictured with students at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Michelle Adamson

Darcie Rae Campbell aged 4 from Atherton made cup cakes for Comic Relief Red Nose Day in her Great -Grandma's kitchen and sold them at Meadow Bank Primary School in 2015

Darcie Rae Campbell aged 4 from Atherton made cup cakes for Comic Relief Red Nose Day in her Great -Grandma's kitchen and sold them at Meadow Bank Primary School in 2015 Photo: Paul Simpson

Staff and students gathered to throw paint balloons at Lecturer in Photography at St John Rigby College, Mike Towey, pictured, in aid of Comic Relief.

Staff and students gathered to throw paint balloons at Lecturer in Photography at St John Rigby College, Mike Towey, pictured, in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: David Hurst

