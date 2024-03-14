Putting the fun in fund-raising!
Pupils at RL Hughes Primary School, Ashton, dressed in red for their Red Nose Day 'Danceathon' in aid of Comic Relief Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Electrical engineering tutor Arthur Rutherford dyed his hair and beard bright colours for Comic Relief, pictured with students at Wigan and Leigh College Photo: Michelle Adamson
Darcie Rae Campbell aged 4 from Atherton made cup cakes for Comic Relief Red Nose Day in her Great -Grandma's kitchen and sold them at Meadow Bank Primary School in 2015 Photo: Paul Simpson
Staff and students gathered to throw paint balloons at Lecturer in Photography at St John Rigby College, Mike Towey, pictured, in aid of Comic Relief. Photo: David Hurst