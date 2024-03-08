Nostalgia: Wigan's multiplex cinema over the years

Wigan’s multiplex cinema has been a thriving hub for film lovers for more than a quarter of a century.
By Sian Jones
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

And following the news that Omniplex will transform and re-open the abandoned picture house at Robin Park this summer, we thought we would take a look into our archives covering events there over the years.

Take a look at these picture memories from its various incarnations as a Virgin, Cineworld UGC and Empire cinema.

Virgin Cinema

Virgin Cinema Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Wigan Evening Post competition winner Helen Woods unveils the UGC Cinema.

Wigan Evening Post competition winner Helen Woods unveils the UGC Cinema. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Richard Branson opens Wigan's Virgin Cinema with Wigan RL captain Shaun Edwards, left, and new signing Stephen Holgate

Richard Branson opens Wigan's Virgin Cinema with Wigan RL captain Shaun Edwards, left, and new signing Stephen Holgate Photo: KEITH DOBNEY

Star Wars fans and journalists David Taylor, left and Andy Williams, get in the mood for Episode II - "Attack of the Clones", at UGC Cinema

Star Wars fans and journalists David Taylor, left and Andy Williams, get in the mood for Episode II - "Attack of the Clones", at UGC Cinema Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

