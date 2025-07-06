Parties galore caught on camera in Wigan over the decades

Celebrations are the theme of this picture retrospective showing a wide variety of Wigan parties over many years

OK, there might be a couple of unseasonal images, but it shows Wiganers love a knees-up whatever the time of year.

1. Wigan parties of the past

2. Haigh Hall May Day gala in 1987

3. Dixon Drive, Shevington throws a Queen's silver jubilee party in 1977

4. Wrightington Hospital garden party in 1982. Youngsters hunt for treasure

