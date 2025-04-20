The photographs span from 1950s to the early noughties.
1. Wigan church events from the 1950s to '00s
. Photo: STAFF
2. The Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle Heartbeat Appeal. Brisk business around the stalls at Holy Trinity Church in Ashton in July 1981
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Members of Poolstock ABC (Adults, Babies and Children) Club at Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church with Sue Coleman, project support worker with Wigan and Leigh Neighbourhood Mums (holding sign), which help set up the new group.
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
4. A playscheme for youngsters at St Francis's Church, Kitt Green, in 1986
. Photo: SUBMITTED
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.