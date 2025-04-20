People and events pictured at Wigan churches over many years

Easter Day is regarded by many Christians as the most important day of the year, so here is a gallery containing pictures from Wigan churches, portraying their clergy, congregations and events from years past.

The photographs span from 1950s to the early noughties.

1. Wigan church events from the 1950s to '00s

2. The Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle Heartbeat Appeal. Brisk business around the stalls at Holy Trinity Church in Ashton in July 1981

3. Members of Poolstock ABC (Adults, Babies and Children) Club at Worsley Mesnes Methodist Church with Sue Coleman, project support worker with Wigan and Leigh Neighbourhood Mums (holding sign), which help set up the new group.

4. A playscheme for youngsters at St Francis's Church, Kitt Green, in 1986

