Photo memories from Race for Life events in Wigan over the years

By Michelle Adamson and Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:29 BST
Haigh Woodland Park is set to become a sea of pink as Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returns on Wednesday evening.

Fund-raisers will be running or walking through the beautiful park to support the charity, with many taking part in honour of loved ones.

We have delved into our archives to look back at photographs from the popular event over the years and the fund-raisers who took part.

1. Race for Life over the years

. Photo: National World

The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

2. 2007

The start of Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

Joy as participants head to the finish line

3. 2009

Joy as participants head to the finish line Photo: Paul Greenwood

The finishing line for Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007.

4. 2007

The finishing line for Race For Life at Haigh Hall Country Park on Sunday 24th of June 2007. Photo: Frank Orrell

